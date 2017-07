Shakira puso a cantar a Chris Martin en español

CHRIS SINGING IN SPANISH ALONG WITH SHAKIRA WHILST PERFORMING ME ENAMORÉ IS EVERYTHING I COULDVE HOPES FOR TODAY AT GLOBAL CITIZEN!!! 🎥 Via @coldplainghq #Coldplay #ChrisMartin #Shakira #GlobalCitizen

A post shared by Hypnotised By Coldplay🍓 (@a.head.full.of.chris.martin) on Jul 6, 2017 at 12:02pm PDT